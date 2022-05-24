ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 1,059,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 85,074,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,376,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

