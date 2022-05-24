ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 26th

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, May 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 26th.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $170.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 486,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 145,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.