ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, May 26th

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 26th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of YCS opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $107.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating) by 684.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

