Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.24. 184,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.81. The stock has a market cap of C$232.51 million and a P/E ratio of -179.13.
Protech Home Medical Company Profile (CVE:PTQ)
