Provida Pension Fund Administrator Buys Shares of 3,790 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,689 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,428,000 after acquiring an additional 781,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after acquiring an additional 566,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 227,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.