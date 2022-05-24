Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $119.56 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,698,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,560,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 4.5% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,277,000 after buying an additional 1,949,065 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,240,000 after buying an additional 1,146,268 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,586,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,262,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,882,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

