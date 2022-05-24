Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $2.36 Million in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 137.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of GXC stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.50. 55,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $73.89 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.