Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $22.96 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,958,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,860. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.14 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.