Provida Pension Fund Administrator Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1,176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 559,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 6,726,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,524,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.