Provida Pension Fund Administrator Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1,176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 559,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 6,726,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,524,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.09.
CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
