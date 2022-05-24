Provida Pension Fund Administrator Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,144,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,871. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

