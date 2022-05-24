Provida Pension Fund Administrator Purchases New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 452,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,286,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,758 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

