Provida Pension Fund Administrator Purchases Shares of 3,266 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $8,959,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,707 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

NYSE:KOF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,337. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.