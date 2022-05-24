Provida Pension Fund Administrator Purchases Shares of 341,746 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 341,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,076,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,415,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.