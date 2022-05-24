Provida Pension Fund Administrator Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,471,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.76. 954,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,556. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.98.

