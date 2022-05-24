Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286,098 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,650 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $24,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,375,304 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 390,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,899 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,059,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 401,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,638,389. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

