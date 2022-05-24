Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $29.31 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 681,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,124,859. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

