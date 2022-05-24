Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $35.53 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $35,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.