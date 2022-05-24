Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 220 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,802,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 990,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $7.17 on Tuesday, reaching $361.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,042. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.83 and its 200 day moving average is $532.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.66 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

