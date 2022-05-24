Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 630 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Anthem by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,117,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $494.90. 11,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

