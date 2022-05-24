PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,693 shares of company stock worth $3,473,202. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $952.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.53. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

