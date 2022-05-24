Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

