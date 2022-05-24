PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will report $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.93. 2,939,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 684,067 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in PulteGroup by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

