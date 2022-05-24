Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

