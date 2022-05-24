Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.01. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 36.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after acquiring an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,470,000.

QTWO stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 601,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. Q2 has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.45.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.