Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Quest Resource has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a P/E ratio of -52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 38,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $215,930.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,424,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 133,911 shares of company stock worth $721,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $73,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

