Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $35,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. 78,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.86. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

