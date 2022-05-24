RB Capital Management LLC Buys 93 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $187.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSB. StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

