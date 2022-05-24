RB Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.92. 305,667 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.70.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

