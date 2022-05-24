RB Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IAC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,732. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 524.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.