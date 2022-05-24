RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at about $4,792,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,817. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.02 and a 12-month high of $189.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

PSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

