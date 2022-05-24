RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 17 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $662.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $716.92 and a 200 day moving average of $742.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $621.34 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total value of $115,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,612 shares of company stock worth $5,324,246. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

