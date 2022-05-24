RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 469,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,210,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

