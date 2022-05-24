Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

NYSE:O traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.62. 48,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

