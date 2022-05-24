RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Capitalization Reaches $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00332577 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00087728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000558 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

