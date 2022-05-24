Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.96. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on REG shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:REG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,267. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04. Regency Centers has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $78.78.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.