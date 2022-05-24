Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Rating) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,882,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,728,000 after purchasing an additional 992,210 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $455,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $8,120,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. 6,858,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,253,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

