Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Lowered to $48.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $671.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,441,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $51,167.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,975.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,527 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

