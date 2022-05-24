Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 312.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 3,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,694. The company has a market capitalization of $685.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.29. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $92,267.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

