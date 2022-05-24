Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.55) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.83) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

