ROAD (ROAD) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ROAD (ROAD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. ROAD has a total market cap of $32,163.45 and $24,870.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,536.86 or 0.32448677 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00505542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.03 or 1.43893133 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

