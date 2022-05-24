Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 308,538 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,538 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.83% of OneMain worth $54,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OneMain by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,525. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

