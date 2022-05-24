Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,852 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,487. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

