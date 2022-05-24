Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 14,980 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 635,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $55,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.