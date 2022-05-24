Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $42.02 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.35% of Badger Meter worth $42,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 111,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

NYSE BMI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.13. 1,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

