Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $44.07 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $44,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,518,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.00. 18,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,325.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

