Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $45.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,599 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.50. 80,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

