Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $51.67 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. 53,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.09. The company has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

