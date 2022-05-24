Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 18,910 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

IBM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.66. The company had a trading volume of 120,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.69. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

