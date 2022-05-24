Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.