Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$78.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

TSE RCI.B traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$65.36. 132,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.85. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$56.00 and a one year high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

